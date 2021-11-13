Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 11,168 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 111,680.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Post were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Post by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Post by 172.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 1,357.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

