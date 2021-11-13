Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 4,574 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 91,480.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $126,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $203,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $314.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,865.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.00. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

