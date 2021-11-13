Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 108,684.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $75.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

