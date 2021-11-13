Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 111,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

