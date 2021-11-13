Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 134,662.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.38.

DaVita stock opened at $105.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $98.55 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $120.92.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

