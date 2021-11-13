Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 109,181.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

