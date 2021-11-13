Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 43,886.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 36,640 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $76.63 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.