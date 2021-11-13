M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.56

Shares of M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.56 and traded as low as $7.40. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 5,969 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

