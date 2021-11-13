MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,428 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,368,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 116,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

