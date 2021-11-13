MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

