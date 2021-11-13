MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $284,868.17 and approximately $51.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00111102 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 434,696,146 coins and its circulating supply is 157,394,218 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

