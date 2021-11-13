Micromines Achieves Market Cap of $38,608.46 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Micromines has a total market cap of $38,608.46 and approximately $13.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00072289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00074251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,204.06 or 1.00547638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.97 or 0.07142715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

