Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,808 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.45.

MSFT opened at $336.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $338.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

