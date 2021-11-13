Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.79. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 170,144 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

