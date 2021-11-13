Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Issues Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 26,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $9.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.97% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

