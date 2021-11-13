Millennium Management LLC Acquires 359,973 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 175.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,580 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,973 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $826,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,688 shares of company stock worth $5,192,718 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

