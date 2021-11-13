Millennium Management LLC Buys 13,429 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Moelis & Company worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 234,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after acquiring an additional 141,401 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MC opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.32. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

