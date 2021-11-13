Millennium Management LLC Buys 21,780 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Endava worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after buying an additional 343,560 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,810,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Endava by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $166.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.91. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $171.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 160.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

