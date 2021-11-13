Millennium Management LLC Buys 254,986 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 705.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of frontdoor worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 253,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,003,000 after acquiring an additional 208,957 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 330,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184,358 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 157,179 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.26 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

