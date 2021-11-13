Millennium Management LLC Buys 308,335 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 236.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,335 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Arconic worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 3,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arconic by 1,065.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth $10,517,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 32.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 289,257 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARNC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARNC. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

