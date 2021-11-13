Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 792.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 502.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 242,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 202,460 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 417,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 76.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 401.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR opened at $197.96 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.56 and a twelve month high of $203.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.