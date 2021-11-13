Millennium Management LLC Has $13.92 Million Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,967 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Redfin worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Redfin by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.23.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,583 shares of company stock worth $2,145,732 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.