Millennium Management LLC Has $14.04 Million Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 4,314.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Leslie’s worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Leslie’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Leslie’s by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Leslie’s by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 151,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.