Millennium Management LLC Has $14.76 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 537.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of CIT Group worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.