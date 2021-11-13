Millennium Management LLC Has $15.84 Million Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 174.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SID. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 113,832 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,661.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 93,698 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 69.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 43,689 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $4.14 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

