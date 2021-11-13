Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Amdocs worth $15,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,230 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amdocs by 180.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,775,000 after acquiring an additional 566,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $73.89 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

