Millennium Management LLC Invests $14.29 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,473,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.79% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBCP stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

