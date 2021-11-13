Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,239 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.35% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

