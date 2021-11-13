Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 965,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL opened at $42.02 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.