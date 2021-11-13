Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Trinity Industries worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently -129.23%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

