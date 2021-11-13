Millennium Management LLC Purchases 205,480 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 114.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of C4 Therapeutics worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $901,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,398,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 8.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

