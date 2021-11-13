Millennium Management LLC Purchases 360,311 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 932.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.83% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

SWBI opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.03%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.