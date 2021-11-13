Millennium Management LLC Purchases 49,579 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 173.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Lear worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Lear by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $31,657,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Lear by 555.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 41,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $183.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.71 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

