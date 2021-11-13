Millennium Management LLC Purchases 5,676 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $23,747,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 120,909 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $39.26 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.