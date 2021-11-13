Millennium Management LLC Purchases 755,915 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Infinera worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at $15,460,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 1,456,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 419.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 1,224,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at $12,151,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 945.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFN stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

