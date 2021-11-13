Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 714,870 Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 714,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.53% of Codex DNA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $14,227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $12,082,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $733,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $770,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Codex DNA stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codex DNA Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.