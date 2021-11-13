Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181,217 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of First BanCorp. worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBP opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

