Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,787 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Mercury Systems worth $15,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 337,072 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 327,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,982,000 after buying an additional 304,843 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $51.60 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

