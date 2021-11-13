Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.35% of ONE Gas worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGS. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

