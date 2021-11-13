Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,351 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Travel + Leisure worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,833,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,529,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 814,351 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

