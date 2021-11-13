Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,836,910 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,836,910 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after buying an additional 1,427,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after buying an additional 902,739 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,610,000 after buying an additional 820,445 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.