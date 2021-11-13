Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,741 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Workiva worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WK. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.51. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,366,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,368,329.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,622 shares of company stock worth $23,241,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

