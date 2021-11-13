MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Hits $50.43 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $50.43 million and approximately $101,008.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $4.67 or 0.00007225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00353192 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,791,427 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

