Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $5.43 on Major Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Mina has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.43 or 0.00008386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $127.91 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00072152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00073738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,972.54 or 1.00317989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.90 or 0.07110000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 292,533,164 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

