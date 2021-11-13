Minereum Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $25,982.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00052858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.48 or 0.00227079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,784,144 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

