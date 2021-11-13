MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,874,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.27% of MINISO Group worth $80,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in MINISO Group by 1,801.7% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,188 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MINISO Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,988 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in MINISO Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,675,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,268,000. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNSO opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.93.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

