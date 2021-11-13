MINISO Group (MNSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MINISO Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNSO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 273,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is -15.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 2,486.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

