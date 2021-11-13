Mint Club Market Capitalization Tops $49.14 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 169% higher against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $49.14 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00038294 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 94.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,563,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars.

