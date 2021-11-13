Minter Network Hits One Day Volume of $14,532.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $19.10 million and approximately $14,532.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00073359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00081225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00151384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074406 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,021,861,299 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,651,732 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

