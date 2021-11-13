Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $27.24 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $245.38 million and approximately $27.24 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.16 or 0.00004891 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00072885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00097837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.37 or 0.07198587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,877.67 or 1.00536119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

